Samsung made a splash last year when it launched the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. Focused more on the comfort aspect, they came with an impressive tool up their sleeve – active noise cancellation – at a rather modest asking price of $169. Now, the company is adding some useful tricks to their arsenal with a new software update.

Galaxy Buds Live now let you make left and right earbud sound adjustment

Spotted by a Reddit user (u/apopheniac01), the Galaxy Buds Live update carries the build number R180XXU0AUB5. And as per Samsung’s official update log, it started rolling out on February 23. Another report by SamMobile mentions that the rollout is currently limited to the US market, but users in other regions will get it in the coming days as well.

Coming to the changelog, the update brings some features from the new Galaxy Buds Pro to the bean-shaped earbuds. The first one is hearing aid, which allows users to adjust the sound balance for each earbud based on their preference. This will come in handy for users who have some hearing impairment in either ear.

Auto-switching audio stream between two devices is finally here

The second new feature making its way to the Galaxy Buds Live is Auto Switching. As the name suggests, it allows them to switch the audio stream between two paired devices. For example, if you’re watching a movie while connected to a tablet and get a call on your phone, the audio output will automatically switch to your phone to let you attend it. And once the call is over, media playback via the tablet will resume.

Additionally, the update adds the ability to adjust some of the connectivity settings from the Bluetooth settings section on the phone, instead of opening the companion app and digging deeper inside. Some system stability and reliability improvements are here as well.

Eyeing Samsung’s fancy noise-canceling earbuds? Check out Pocketnow’s review in the video below: