Samsung’s upcoming bean-shaped earbuds – rumored to debut as Galaxy Buds Live – recently appeared in leaked renders clad in black, white, and bronze colors. Now, the earbuds have appeared in a short video and a couple of official renders, giving us a closer look at their design and in-ear fit.

The video shows the Galaxy Buds Live in the aforementioned colors alongside the charging case with a matching color scheme. The tagline “Keep the noise out. Let the sound in” suggests that Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) might be part of the package, something a previous leak also mentioned alongside a rather competitive price tag of $150.

As for the leaked render, it gives us a detailed view of the earbuds from both sides. One can see a pair of external mics, two internal and an external sound vent that will likely be used for canceling noise. The other image gives us a better idea of the in-ear fit and how the Galaxy Buds Live are supposed to be positioned in the ear.