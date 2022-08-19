Take advantage of the latest back-to-school deals available at Samsung.com, where you will find the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and other great products on sale

We start today’s deals with great news for every Samsung fan, as the chaebol is letting you save big bucks on its latest foldable devices and other excellent Galaxy products.

First up, we have the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, that’s now available for preorder. You can get one for as low as $800 unlocked, thanks to Samsung’s enhanced trade-in savings that will get you a discount of up to $1,000. Also, preordering your new foldable phone will also get you a free memory upgrade and a Standing Cover with S Pen, which means an extra $120 savings on the memory upgrade and $89 savings on the protective case. You will also be able to score four months of YouTube Premium (new accounts only), three months of Spotify Premium, 6 months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage, and four months of SiriusXM Streaming without having to pay an extra penny.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gein 1 processor, up to 1TB storage space, 12GB RAM, 5G support, a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rates, and other great features.

However, you can also opt for the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 that now sells for just $100 after the latest $900 enhanced trade-in savings. However, savings don’t stop there, as you will also get up to $200 Instant Samsung Credit, a Galaxy Z Flip4 Silicone Cover with Ring, and a memory upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is also getting you some instant cool savings, starting with a $50 instant Samsung Credit with your purchase. The new model sells for as low as $115 after an eligible trade-in, but you can also opt for the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, which goes for $210. And the best part is that you also get a free Wireless Duo Charger with Travel Adapter when you buy your new watch.