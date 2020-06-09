Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch – the Galaxy Watch 3 – received the NBTC certification a few days ago, after being spotted on the US FCC database. Now, the Galaxy Watch 3 name has popped up in the official Galaxy Wearable companion app’s code, further solidifying speculations that there won’t be a Galaxy Watch 2.

The image asset, which was spotted by the folks over at XDA-Developers, is from Samsung and is a confirmation in itself that the Galaxy Watch 3 is around the corner. As per the US FCC listing, the Galaxy Watch 3 will come in both Wi-Fi and LTE models, and will be available in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm.

The asset for Samsung’s upcoming earbuds spotted in the Galaxy Wearable app.

Additionally, the app also revealed an image asset for a bean-shaped earbud, which might well turn out to be the wireless earbuds that leaked recently. However, there is no word whether they will be called Galaxy Buds X, Buds Live, or something else entirely. We expect the Galaxy Watch 3 and the aforementioned earbuds to go official at the next Galaxy Unpacked event that will reportedly happen in August.

