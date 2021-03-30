Samsung launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds – dubbed the Galaxy Buds Pro – not too long ago in January. They brought features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a Voice Detect feature for intelligently switching from ANC to Ambient Mode, automatic switching between two connected devices, and more. Now, it appears that a new pair of wireless earbuds are in the pipeline, and the confirmation for it comes from Samsung’s own companion app.

Codenamed 'Berry', the Galaxy Buds2 will support multi-device pairing

First spotted by the folks over at Android Police, the latest build of Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app more or less confirms the arrival of new wireless earbuds. The code of the app clearly mentions the name ‘Galaxy Buds2’ alongside the codename ‘berry’ for Samsung’s upcoming audio wearable. The report adds that the name ‘Galaxy Buds2’ spotted in the code is not just a generic placeholder, and that an actual product with that name will be launched soon and will connect via the Galaxy Wearable app.

The code also mentions that the Galaxy Buds2 will support multi-device pairing, just like the Galaxy Buds Pro. And most likely, they will also offer support for seamless device switching. So, if the upcoming earbuds are paired to a tablet while watching a movie and a call comes on your connected phone, the audio output will instantly switch to the phone to let users attend the call.

Unfortunately, that’s everything we know about the Galaxy Buds2 at this point. There is no word when they will be launched, but the next Unpacked event seems to be the most likely platform. And if rumors are anything to go by, Samsung is also readying a new batch of foldable for its next major launch event, now that a new Galaxy Note series phone for 2021 has been nixed. Samsung is also rumored to launch an ‘affordable’ foldable phone tentatively called Galaxy Fold Lite, and of course, the Galaxy Z Fold3 as well with stylus support in tow is also in the pipeline.