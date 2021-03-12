Just a few weeks ago, Samsung revealed an exhaustive list of phones that will get security updates for a span of four years. While the announcement was well-received, it was quite surprising – in a good way, that is – to see some dirt-cheap budget phones on that list. Samsung has now shed more light on its 4-year software update program and there is another hidden surprise – albeit not a good one. Despite an assurance of security updates for 4 years, some devices will get security updates only after a space of six months, which means only two security updates per year.

Mid-range oldies and budget phones will only get two security updates per year

“Monthly, quarterly and biannual firmware security updates will include patches for Android OS related security issues released by Google, as well as, patches for Samsung-specific security issues,” Samsung says on its security updates support page. First spotted by the folks over at AndroidPolice, Samsung has now clearly sorted all the phones and tablets that will get updates on a monthly, quarterly (once every 3 months), and biannual (once every six months) basis.

Unsurprisingly, the biannual updates have been reserved for lower-end phones and some really old devices such as the Galaxy Tab S4 tablet. If you’re rocking an old Samsung phone and are wondering whether it is on the biannual security update cycle, check out the list below:

Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy Note FE

Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)

Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7 Pop, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy J7+, Galaxy J8

Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20

Galaxy Tab A (2017), Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab E 8 Refresh