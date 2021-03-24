Yeah, we know that we usually focus on smartphones, tablets, and laptops when we are looking for some of the best deals around. However, we can’t turn a blind eye to everything that’s going on over at Samsung.com. Today’s best deal for Samsung’s Discover Spring Event comes with the Samsung AirDresser with Steam Refresh & Sanitize Cycle that’s getting a massive discount.

You can currently find some rather crazy deals over at Samsung.com, thanks to its latest Discover Spring Event. The latest one lets you get a new AirDresser with Steam Refresh & Sanitize Cycle for just $899 after receiving a $600 discount, and if you don’t have the cash right now, you can also get it by paying $74.92 during a 12-month period, and you won’t have to pay extra interests if you choose Samsung Financing.

Samsung AirDresser Samsung's new AirDresser combines powerful steam and air to relax light wrinkles and remove 99% of common bacteria, dust mites and odors from your clothing View at Samsung

Why should you care about this AirDresser? Well, it’s quite simple, it will make your life easier, and it will help you keep your clothes looking better for longer. It features a deodorizing filter, heat pump drying, and wrinkle care for all of your wardrobe. It will also be helpful to keep you going to the dry cleaner all the time since you will be able to refresh and sanitize your suits, ties, jackets, and more.

Its high-temperature steam will eliminate 99.9% of common bacteria and dust mites from your clothes. Further, installation is a breeze, as you only have to plug your new Samsung AirDresser into a standard 120V outlet, and that’s it. You won’t have to worry about complicated waterlines or professional installation, as you only need to put some water into its refillable reservoir, and you’re set. And since we’re all about smart devices, the Samsung AirDresser will also work with your phone when using the SmartThings app, so you can give your favorite clothes the special care they need.

If you’re looking for more deals, remember that you can grab a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for as low as $325, a new Galaxy S21+ for just $100, and if that’s not crazy enough for you, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is now selling for $300 with an eligible trade-in. So go over to Samsung.com, and buy anything for a chance to win up to $5k.