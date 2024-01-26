We have excellent news for anyone interested in buying a new smart TV, as there are tons of incredible deals on Amazon.com. The latest offer will get you 50 percent savings off Samsung’s 85-inch QN90C Series Neo QLED 4K smart TV, meaning you can take one home for $2,398. This excellent smart TV normally goes for $4,798, making it an absolute steal for any Samsung fan out there who wants to upgrade their media center.

Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) $2398 $4798 Save $2400 The new QN90C series comes with a 4K bezel-less display. It has a Neural Quantum Processor 4K that upscales and enhances the image quality and boosts the colors. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate, and has Dolby Atmos, making it excellent for playing games and watching movies on the big screen. $2398 at Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Series Neo QLED 4K smart TV arrives with excellent features that make it a very desirable product, and the fact that this 2023 model is now 50 percent off makes it even more compelling. Those who choose to take advantage of this offer will take home an excellent smart TV with mini LED technology, Quantum Matrix, and NEO Quantum XDR+ for exceptional contrast, vivid colors, and an extremely bright image. You also get a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling that will automatically improve the visual experience provided by lower-quality content. You also get an anti-glare display that will also improve its already great viewing angles. Finally, you also get Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound+ to complete an impressive media experience.

