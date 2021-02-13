We keep on finding some fantastic deals to start the weekend. The latest deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you can find a new Samsung 75-inch Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV with Alexa for $998 after a $202 discount. You can take it a step further and gran the 85-inch model that’s getting a $402 discount, leaving the largest option for $1,598.

There are other options to consider, as the Hisense 75-inch is currently getting a $3709 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $630 when you go for the H6510G Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV. Another option from Hisense is the H6570G 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV that’s now priced at $750 after receiving a $50 discount.

    SAMSUNG 75-inch Class Crystal UHD

    Hisense 75-inch Class H6510G Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

    Hisense 75-Inch Class H6570G 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV

Now we move onto the perfect complement for your new Smart TV, as there are several soundbar options on sale. First, the Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound and Acoustic Beam is getting a $100 discount, which leaves it available for just $400.

If you want a more affordable option, the Samsung – 3.1-Channel 340W Soundbar with 6.5” Wireless Subwoofer is selling for $280 with $120 savings, or grab the Samsung – HW-T450 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio for just $150 while saving $130. There are more options from LG that also start at $150 and many more to choose from, so you may what to check them out before taking a final decision.

    Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1ch Soundbar

    Samsung - 3.1-Channel 340W Soundbar

    Samsung - HW-T450 2.1ch Soundbar


You can also get a new smart speaker or a smart display, as the Apple HomePod mini is being bundled with a Wemo WiFi Smart Plug. You can get your set with a White or a Black HomePod mini for $110 after a $15 discount. Still, you may also want to get a new Smart Display, and if that’s the case, you can get a new Echo Show 8 for just $80 after a $50 discount, or grab the smaller Echo Show 5 for $60 with $309 savings. It would help if you also considered getting a new color-changing lamp to make your Livingroom adapt to your mood and whatever the occasion may come up. Right now, there are options that start at $21.66 with $23 savings, or you can grab a corner lamp for just under $100 after a $20 discount.

    Apple HomePod mini Bundle

    Amazon Echo Show 8

    Amazon Echo Show 5

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
new iPad Air
Apple’s latest iPad Air, the iPad mini and more devices are on sale today
Check out the latest iPad deals that feature the latest iPad Air, the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models and more
Motorola RAZR
Moto RAZR 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and more devices are on sale
Today’s smartphone deals come from Amazon and Samsung.com, where we find the Moto RAZR 5G, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and more devices on sale
blackberry
BlackBerry is making a comeback in 2021 with a flagship rocking a physical keyboard
Texas-based Onward Mobility is working with Foxconn to launch a BlackBerry 5G flagship with a physical keyboard and high-end cameras in 2021.