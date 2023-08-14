We start this week’s offers at Amazon.com, where you can currently score insane savings on some of the best smart TVs. First up, you will find Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series Neo Quantum smart TV receiving up to 40 percent discounts on select models. You can get one starting at $1,198 if you choose the smaller 43-inch variant. However, the best savings come with the 65-inch model that now goes for $1,670 thanks to a massive $1,128 price drop, representing 40 percent savings.

Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) $1670 $2798 Save $1128 The new QN90C series comes with a 4K bezel-less display. It has a Neural Quantum Processor 4K that upscales and enhances the image quality and boosts the colors. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate, and has Dolby Atmos, making it excellent for playing games and watching movies on the big screen. $1670 at Amazon

Suppose you want to go all out and go for a crazy large 85-inch model. In that case, you can pick one up for $3,290 after receiving a 31 percent discount. This model normally sells for $4,798, meaning you get to keep more than $1,500 in your bank account. Another cool option comes with the 55-inch variant, which now sells for $1,498 after picking up a 25 percent discount.

Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series Neo Quantum Smart TV is one of Samsung’s best options in 2023, as t comes with Object Tracking Sound+, Dolby Atmos, an anti-glare display, Q-Symphony technology that will help you enjoy outstanding audio when you pair your smart TV with one of Samsung’s Q-Series and S-Series sound bars, and a very powerful gaming hub that brings together the best console games, streaming games and more in one place so you get easier access to your entertainment.

Of course, suppose you’re looking for a more affordable alternative. In that case, we suggest you check out the latest savings applied to the 65-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV that now sells for just $380 after receiving a very compelling 39 percent discount. This is an excellent option if you want a new smart TV for your room, as it will deliver 4K content at 60Hz, which is more than enough to watch your favorite movies, shows, and sports without breaking the bank.