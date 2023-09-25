We start today’s offers with an exciting deal for any Samsung fan out there who wants a new smart TV or for anyone interested in experiencing outstanding image and audio quality while watching their favorite content, as the 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series Smart is now available for just $1,257 after receiving a very attractive 45 percent discount.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series smart TV $1257 $2298 Save $1041 Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series smart TV has an impressive anti-glare Mini LED display with support for HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Object Tracking Sound+ to deliver an outstanding media experience, and it also comes with Alexa built-in, which means you can use it to control your smart devices. $1257 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest deals will make it very easy for you to get your hands on a new 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series smart TV. This model normally sells for $2,298, but today’s offer will let you save 45 percent on your purchase, meaning that you will be able to keep $1,041 in your bank account. This powerful Mini-LED smart TV is an excellent option because it packs tons of high-end features, including Quantum HDR 32x, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+, an anti-glare screen, and Alexa built-in.

Indeed, there are other, more affordable options to choose from, including the 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K Q60C Series, which now sells for $848 thanks to a 15 percent discount. This model might not be as flashy as the QN95B, but it still includes great features, including Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Motion Xcelerator, and more.

You can also make your TV look even better with the right lighting accessories, which means that you should also consider adding a new Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles Wall Lights Smarter Kit for $220 after receiving a $30 discount or head over to Best Buy where you will find the Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit to your home for just $150 with $50 savings. I just suggest you hurry if you’re interested in the second option, as this deal will only be available until midnight.

And if you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the Govee Triangle Light Panels selling for $110 with $60 savings with an on-page coupon, or get your hands on a meross Smart Table Lamp for just $28 with the latest savings that will get you $8 in instant savings.