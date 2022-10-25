We have amazing news for Samsung fans, as their favorite company is celebrating its 53rd anniversary. This celebration brings tons of insane deals on some of Samsung’s best and most popular products, with savings that can go up to 74 percent off after you meet some conditions. For instance, you can get your hands on a certified renewed Galaxy S21 device for as low as $300 thanks to a $400 trade-in credit and $100 instant savings, which will get you the best savings.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is still an excellent device for those looking to upgrade their phone in 2022. Last year’s Galaxy flagship arrived with tons of power under the hood thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage on its base model. It also packs a great triple camera setup with a 12 MP wide, Dual Pixel sensor with OIS, a 64 MP telephoto lens with 1.1x optical and 3x hybrid zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor to deliver amazing pictures and 8K video recording. And the best part is that you also get a free Galaxy Watch 4 with your purchase, which means $199.99 extra savings.

You can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which currently receives up to $650 on enhanced trade-in credit, $150 instant savings when you go for the 256GB storage variant that now sells for $160. Of course, you will have to trade in one of your current devices. This deal will also help you get an extra $100 savings if you add the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to your purchase, which means you can complete your Galaxy family from $257.

You will also find deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which starts at $400 after an eligible trade-in. Or save $900 on the 65-inch QN95B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV that now sells for $2400. There are more products on sale, so I think that you should head over to Samsung.com and see if there’s something for you.