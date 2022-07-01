Samsung’s 4th of July deals let you score insane savings on the Galaxy S22 series and more

We start today’s deals with excellent news for every Samsung fan out there, as the latest July 4th deals are letting you score up to $1,100 savings on select products.

First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that is now available starting at $100 when you opt for the base model that comes with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 6.1-inch display, a fantastic camera capable of recording 8K video and other goodies. However, you need to trade in one of your current devices to take advantage of the enhanced trade-in savings that will get you up to $700 savings on this device. And if you want a similar design but a larger 6.6-inch display, you can also go for the Galaxy S22 Plus, which starts at $300.

Still, if you’re going to pay $300 for the Plus variant, you might as well pay the same for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which comes with 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and the same processor. However, changes will be more than obvious in design, and features, as this model also features a built-in S Pen, which means you will get stylus support. This price comes thanks to the latest $1,000 enhanced trade-in savings currently available at Samsung.com.

Moving on, we have Samsung’s latest foldable phones that are also on sale. First, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that now sells for $500 on its unlocked version, or get yours for $100 less when you choose to get your new phone on Verizon or T-Mobile’s network. This model will receive up to $1,100 trade-in credit with one of your devices in excellent condition or up to $765 if your phone comes with a cracked screen. And if you want a smaller option, you can also go for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that now goes for just $250 after receiving $600 trade-in savings.

You will also find incredible deals on Samsung Galaxy Chromebooks that start at $75, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Tab S8 series, and other amazing Samsung products.