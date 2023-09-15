We have excellent news for anyone looking to purchase a new monitor and other great gaming peripherals to improve your workstation, as The Samsung ViewFinity S65UA Series Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor is currently up for grabs at $450. This excellent monitor may not be the best option for gamers, but it will definitely hold its own.

Samsung’s 34-inch ViewFinity S65UA Series Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor arrives with a gorgeous display that supports HDR10, up to 100Hz refresh rates, USB-C connectivity, Intelligent Eye Care, and adjustable stand, and it’s pretty bright with 350 nits. It normally sells for $600, but today’s offer will get you $150 in instant savings.

You can also consider going for a more affordable display with the Sceptre 27-inch IPS gaming monitor that now sells for $100 after receiving a $40 discount. This LED gaming monitor will deliver up to 75Hz refresh rates and more than enough area for multitasking with ease.

You can use your savings to get your hands on a new SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse for just $40 after a 33 percent discount. This model comes with Prism Sync RGB, lighting, a TrueMove Air Optical Sensor, and other amazing features. However, the best savings arrive with the Corsair HS65 Surround Gaming Headset, which now sells for $40 thanks to a 50 percent discount. This headset features Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound on PC and Macs, SonarWorks SoundID Technology, and more. And if you’re looking for a new pair of wireless headphones, you can also consider picking up a new pair of Marshall Motif True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, as they now sell for $184, thanks to an 8 percent discount.