We have excellent deals available for hardcore gamers today, as we will help you save big bucks on some of the best gaming monitors you can add to your already great battle station. One of the best options comes as the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G85SB Series QD-OLED Ultra WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor, which currently sells for $1,000 after picking up a very attractive 33 percent discount, which represents $500 off.

Samsung’s 34-inch Odyssey G85SB is one of the best and most affordable alternatives for those interested in adding a massive, curved monitor to their gaming station, as Amazon is currently shaving off $500 from its regular price tag. This model comes packed with a gorgeous WQHD display that will reach up to 175Hz refresh rates, incredibly fast 0.03 response times, support for DisplayHDR True Black 400, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and more. However, this might not be the best option for those still using regular HDMI cables, as you will only be able to connect it to your desktop, gaming console, or laptop via USB-C, micro HDMI, or mini DisplayPort.

Samsung 34-Inch Odyssey G85SB QD OLED Monitor $1000 $1500 Save $500 Samsung's 34-Inch Odyssey G85SB QD OLED Monitor comes packed with a gorgeous WQHD display that will reach up to 175Hz refresh rates, incredibly fast 0.03 response times, support for DisplayHDR True Black 400, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and more. $1000 at Amazon

Those who want an even larger screen can head over to Samsung.com, where they will find the 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen. 4K UHD Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen with 1ms response times and 165Hz refresh rates selling for $2,000 with $1,000 in instant savings.

You can also get an excellent gaming monitor without breaking the bank

We have also spotted several options that will get you a large screen and a very affordable price tag. These alternatives include LG’s 32-inch Ultragear Gaming Monitor, which now sells for $240 thanks to a very attractive 32 percent discount. This monitor normally sells for $350, so you can get one now and save $110. Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G55A QHD gaming monitor is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $300 with $50 off.