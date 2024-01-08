We just love CES, as tons of companies announce and launch new products that will make your head spin. However, the best part of CES is that we receive an avalanche of amazing deals that become available with older devices. Take Samsung, for example. The company recently announced a new and amazing Smart Monitor lineup that made the 2023 version of its M80C UHD HDR Smart Monitor more affordable, as it recently scored a very attractive 29 percent discount.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers are looking to make room for everything new that’s being announced during CES 2024, which means that we will most likely see excellent deals on some of the best and hottest products of 2023. For instance, you can now get your hands on a new 32-inch M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor for $500 after receiving a 29 percent discount, which translates to $200 off. This large smart computer monitor will be perfect for your home office or home studio, as it comes with an elegant and sleek design, and you also get a Slimfit Camera included.

Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor arrives with an LCD screen with 4K UHD 2160p resolution and up to 60Hz refresh rates, which is more than enough to let you enjoy your favorite shows after you’re done with your assignments, and the best part is that you can do it directly from your monitor as it will deliver smart TV experience without a hassle.

If you want a more affordable alternative, I suggest you check out the M50C Series FHD Smart Monitor with a 32-inch display and a 17 percent discount, which means you can pick one up for $250.

And if you want to go crazy, you can also check out the latest savings available on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, now selling for $1200 after picking up a $400 price cut, which means 25 percent off.