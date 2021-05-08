You can currently get a new Samsung 27-Inch CRG5 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for just $300 after receiving a $100 discount. This monitor features 1920 x 1080p resolution, 240Hz refresh rates, and G-Sync compatibility. The Acer 27-inch WQHD with AMD Free Sync is also on sale, and you can get it for the same $300 with $70 savings. However, if you’re looking for a larger display, you can consider the MSI 32-inch FHD RGB LED curved gaming monitor that’s currently selling for $340 after a $90 discount. And if you want a more affordable option, you can get a new 23.6-inch Acer curved gaming monitor for $170 with $30 savings.

    Samsung 27-Inch CRG5 Gaming monitor

    MSI 32-inch FHD RGB LED

    Acer 23.6-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

 

You can also get your hands on a new Samsonite laptop backpack, as they’re available starting at $35.49 when you go for the medium-sized Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Slim Backpack Laptop, which is currently getting a $32.50 discount. The larger-sized option is presently getting a $21.99 discount, which means you can get yours for just $56. The Samsonite Modern Utility Paracycle Laptop Backpack is another excellent option, and it now sells for $48.51 after receiving a $56.48 discount. And if you want to go all out, you can get the Samsonite Classic Leather Backpack with #30.11 savings, meaning you can grab yours for $140.

    Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Checkpoint Friendly Backpack

    Samsonite Modern Utility Paracycle Laptop Backpack

    Samsonite Classic Leather Backpack

Other deals feature the V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Headphones that are now selling for $200 after a $100 discount. These headphones will give you up to 14 hours of continuous music, big memory foam cushions, and a flexible headband to provide comfort during extended listening sessions and natural noise isolation. You can also score a Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone for $89 after a $10 discount if you need to record stuff. And you can also get a new Bulova Men’s Watch with a Camo Strap for $98 after a massive $177 discount.

    V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Headphones

    Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone

    Bulova Men’s Watch Camo Strap

 




