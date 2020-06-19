We start today’s deals with the Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook that’s getting a $50 discount over at Best Buy. This Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron 4GB RAM and a 128GB storage space, and it can be yours for just $329.

Next up is the Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch. This device comes with GPS built-in, storage for up to 500 songs for music on the go, well if you connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones or earphones. You can currently save $21 off its regular $219 price, so you would only have to pay $198 for yours.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is also on sale. You can get yours for $60 after a $30 discount. You can also get this device bundled with a Blink mini indoor smart security camera with motion detection for $65, and bear in mind that this bundle usually goes for $125, so you would be saving $60.

You can also get the ASUS Chromebit CS10 Stick Desktop PC, which turns any HDMI display into a computer with 16GB RAM, and it comes with 100GB Google drive space. You can get one for $70 right now since it currently has a $19 discount.

If you’re still looking for the perfect gift for Father’s Day, the Panasonic Hybrid Wet Dry shaver is available for $70 after a $30 discount. You get a quiet cordless razor with tons of power and accessories to trim or completely shave your beard or mustache.

The DEWALT Router, Plunge base with variable speed, is also getting an interesting discount. Usually selling for $268, you can currently get it for $205, which means $63 savings.