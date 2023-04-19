Amazon’s latest offers will get you huge savings on Samsung’s 13.3-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro. The Galaxy Book2 Pro normally sells for $1,300, but this insane $447 price drop will help you save 34 percent if you choose to pick one up. It is, without a doubt, an excellent choice for those looking for a new Windows laptop, as it packs a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB RAM, which gives it more than enough power to handle everyday tasks. You also get 256GB storage space, Intel HD Graphics 520, and a 13.3-inch AMOLED display that’s 33 percent brighter than the one you’d get on its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro The Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at just $1,049 for the 13-inch model, powered by the Intel i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It's available in Silver and Graphite colors, and it's an ultra-portable and lightweight laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro also packs an upgraded FHD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that will be great for video calls and conferences. You will also enjoy a long-lasting battery with support for fast charging, an eye-catching and elegant design, and more. Of course, if you feel like 256GB storage space is too little for you, then you can also check out the latest savings applied to Samsung’s T7 portable external SSD that sells for $80, thanks to a 43 percent discount on its 1TB storage model. Or check out SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable SSD, which now goes for $140 thanks to an insane 70 percent discount.

You will also find exciting savings on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, which now sells for $1,314. This convertible laptop with a 14.4-inch touchscreen usually sells for $1,800, which means you get to score $486 instant savings thanks to the latest 27 percent discount. And if you’re looking for a new Mac, remember that Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip is now selling for $1,799 with $200 instant savings at B&H Photo Video.