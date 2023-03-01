Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find Samsung's The Premiere single-lasered projector and more on sale

We start today’s deals with excellent options for those interested in replacing their smart TVs with a new laser projector. First, we have Samsung’s 120-inch The Premiere ultra short throw 4K UHD smart single laser projector, which now sells for $ 2,216 after receiving a very compelling 37 percent discount. This amazing laser projector is perfect for anyone who wants an excellent home theater experience. The Premiere arrives with HDR support, 2,2Ch Surround Sound, and Alexa built-in.

Samsung’s The Premiere is an amazing and powerful single laser projector that will deliver an ultra-bright image with 2,200 lumens, smart TV powered by Tizen, a 2.2 channel system with a powerful subwoofer and 30W speakers to deliver a room-filling sound, support for multiple voice assistants, including Alexa, Bixby and more. You also get a powerful processor to optimize performance with 4K picture quality and PurColor for fine-tuned images for a naturally crisp and vivid picture.

However, you can also opt for a more affordable Optoma UHD35x True 4K UHD Gaming Projector, which now sells for $899 after receiving a 33 percent discount. This great option usually sells for $1,349, meaning you save $450 on your purchase. Suppose that’s still too much for your wallet. You can also consider picking up a new Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector for $800 with $200 savings. This is also a great alternative for gaming, as it is also portable, and you get sound by Yamaha for a better experience with 1080p resolution.

Finally, the Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector is the most affordable alternative, selling for just $300 after a $130 discount. This bright 3,000-lumens projector packs 5W speakers and advanced 3-chip 3LCD tech for a delightful viewing experience.