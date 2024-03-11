Samsung’s getting everything ready for the pre-orders of their 2024 TV line-up and all-new Music Frame, which are about to kick off on March 21, with a very attractive $100 discount available for anyone who signs up to learn more about the company’s new TV and audio products. However, you don’t need to wait that much to score massive savings on some of the company’s best and most popular devices, as you can already take advantage of the massive trade-in savings that will let you pick up a new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for as low as $200, kind of.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with up to 1TB of storage, and a quad camera setup. The phone comes with Galaxy AI, bringing new advanced features to the table. $1300 at Samsung

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The all-new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most popular Android devices on the market, thanks to all the power, features, and impressive looks that make this phone Samsung’s best. Indeed, it launched with a $1,300 price tag that might not be as attractive for most users, but the company’s trade-in offers are unbeatable. For instance, you can currently score $750 instant trade-in savings on this amazing device, meaning that you could take one home for as low as $550.

Your purchase also includes up to three months of YouTube Premium for new accounts, 50 percent off Luma Fusion, a thirty-day free trial to ArcSite, six free months of Microsoft 365, and four months of SiriusXM, which adds to more than $311 savings, and you can also take advantage of Samsung’s Offer Programs that will help you score extra savings if you apply to any of its six different categories, including education, military, government, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features the latest and most powerful specs on the market, which include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB base storage, which can take up to 1TB, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery that will keep you connected all day long. You also get to enjoy one of the best cameras on the market, a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Quad HD+ flat screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rates and stylus support, making it perfect for taking notes or doodling on the go.

Other great Samsung deals to consider

You can also save $1,000 on a new Samsung smart TV, as the 65-inch OLED S95C 4K smart TV is now available for just $2,300, or you can take it home and pay $96 for 24 months with Samsung Financing.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and other excellent devices are also on sale, with options getting you up to $800 off. You can also check out the more affordable Galaxy S24 base model, which now comes with up to $550 savings with an eligible trade-in.