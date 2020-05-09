The Indian government is slowly lifting restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These restrictions started taking place in March, and they made Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo to suspend their smartphone productions. However, these companies are now getting back to work.

Samsung has recently confirmed that its smartphone production in its Noida factory has already restarted in a limited capacity. Xiaomi is also getting back to work, as its manufacturing partner Foxconn has also received permission to start production in its Andhra Pradesh factory. OPPO would soon retake production in its Greater Noida facility, while vivo has confirmed that it has resumed operations at 30 percent. Last month was a tough one for the Indian smartphone market since there were virtually no smartphone shipments in the country, so this will directly translate to low numbers and weak demand in the second quarter of 2020.

Source GSM Arena