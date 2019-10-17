Samsung working on a fix for the Galaxy S10 fingerprint issue

The Galaxy S10 can, under certain circumstances, be unlocked with a fingerprint that’s not registered on the phone. It all started when a user in the U.K. had her phone unlocked by her husband’s fingerprint after installing a screen protector on the display, Reuters reports, citing The Sun.

Samsung confirmed, according to the report, that the issue can be replicated and happens “when patterns of some protectors that come with silicone phone cases are recognized along with fingerprints“.

The issue generated unrest among Galaxy S10 owners, with South Korea’s KaKaobank online bank advising customers to stop logging in and authorizing using their fingerprint scanners on their respective Galaxy S10 devices.

Samsung acknowledged the issue and said today that it will soon roll out a software patch to fix the problem.