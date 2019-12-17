The 108MP sensor that will power the Galaxy S11-range is one of the largest in terms of pixel count, but apparently Samsung wants to take it one step further.

A 144MP sensor, built with 14nm FinFET technology, could be on its way next year, as the company revealed at the 2019 International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM).

No further details were shared, but the sensor could be ready in time for the Note11. In any case, we expect to hear more about the project sometime in the near future, and we’ll keep you up to date with developments.

Source: ISW

Via: GSMArena