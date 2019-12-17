Author
Tags

The 108MP sensor that will power the Galaxy S11-range is one of the largest in terms of pixel count, but apparently Samsung wants to take it one step further.

A 144MP sensor, built with 14nm FinFET technology, could be on its way next year, as the company revealed at the 2019 International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM).

No further details were shared, but the sensor could be ready in time for the Note11. In any case, we expect to hear more about the project sometime in the near future, and we’ll keep you up to date with developments.

Source: ISW
Via: GSMArena

You May Also Like
Lava Red OnePlus 5T

OnePlus will show off a concept phone at CES 2020

OnePlus will host a special event at the upcoming 2020 CES where it will show off the OnePlus Concept One, its first concept phone.

Leaked Galaxy S11 and S11+ screen protector confirms tiny bezels

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 (and S11+) will not only have a smaller punch-hole, but will further minimize the bezels.
OPPO flagship

OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G will feature the new Snapdragon 765G chip

According to a recent GeekBench result, the upcoming OPPO PCRT00 will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chip.