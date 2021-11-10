Samsung won’t launch a new Exynos chip on November 19

Well, it seems that we got a bit too excited about Samsung’s latest teaser for the company’s new event. Samsung Exynos posted on its official Instagram account that there were some changes to the way we see gaming, which made most of us believe that the company was getting ready to announce the new Exynos 2020 processor with an AMD GPU, but sadly the company confirmed that this wouldn’t be the case.

Samsung Exynos has used its Twitter account to burst our bubble. It has officially announced that: “Despite the rumors, we don’t have any Exynos-related events planned on 11/19, but we do have some changes coming to our social accounts.”

This means that the new Exynos 2020 processor wasn’t going to arrive earlier than expected and that it may finally get announced as we get closer to the possible launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 flagship series. This new iteration of the Galaxy S series is rumored to be announced on February 8, 2022, with availability starting on February 28. But remember to take this information with some salt.

Additionally, the tweet mentions that Samsung will make some changes to its social accounts, transitioning from its current account to become the new @SamsungDSGlobal.

This is official information about the tech world. Still, it isn’t nearly as exciting as the possibility of seeing the arrival of a new Exynos 2020 chipset with a custom AMD GPU. We are only waiting to see which markets will receive the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S22 series. A report from LetsGoDigital suggests that Europe may now get to enjoy the benefits of a Qualcomm Snapdragon variant of the Galaxy S22 instead of the Exynos variant like in the previous iterations of the Galaxy S series.

