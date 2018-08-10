Android

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo comes out before Apple’s AirPower pad

The latest advancement to Samsung’s wireless charging offerings come at a time when Apple has left the promise of a three-device wireless charger on the table for nearly a year at this point. Well, the chaebol might not be able to match three devices, but two might do.

The Wireless Charger Duo is a pad that features a flat podium and a tilted stand to allow for a phone to display information while charging. Both spots are fan-cooled so that they can charge at the fast rate of 7.5 watts and is compatible with most any Gear smartwatch plus the Galaxy S9, Note 8 and S8 as well as the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

No, literally, Samsung bothered to mention compatible products from its main competitor. That’s how ridiculous the delay of Apple’s AirPower charging pad has been.

The device is available in black or white for $119.99 direct from Samsung. Also, take a look at the Galaxy Note 9 while you’re at it — pre-orders for this phone begin today.

