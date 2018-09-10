More Samsung foldable smartphone details emerge

Samsung’s mobile business CEO DJ Koh said last week that it was “time to deliver” a foldable smartphone. In the interview Koh also hinted that the unveiling could happen at the Samsung Developer Conference in November in San Francisco. The event takes place on November 7 and 8, but Samsung officially dismissed these rumors.

The company said, however, that it might give details of the foldable smartphone at said event. The phone-maker also admitted that the device is approaching completion of the development. “We will have more to say about the phone under development by that time, probably some details about specifications”, said an unnamed Samsung official talking to the Korea Herald.

Koh hinted that the company will employ a foldable screen instead of a display hinge. The report claims the device will feature an in-folding design with three 3.5-inch OLED panels. Codenamed “Winner”, the device is expected to have a working prototype ready by November. The official debut is expected to happen either at CES 2018 or MWC 2018, despite Koh admitting the company “will not give up on being the world’s first“.

Another unnamed source cited by the publication seems to have similar information. “Samsung is expected to showcase some of its next-generation products, including the foldable phone and AI speaker in order to retain market attention and not to lose the world’s first title“, the source claims.