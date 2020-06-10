Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is a fine device (or disastrous, depends on how you look at it), but despite its ultra-premium price tag of $1,380, it missed out on 2020’s hottest trend – 5G support. The South Korean electronics giant is reportedly looking to fix that by launching the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on August 5.

Famed leakster John Prosser (@jon_prosser) has tweeted that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will break cover at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. A previous leak also pegged the next Galaxy Unpacked event to fall on the same date, with Samsung expected to launch a host of devices including the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, and new wireless earbuds.

Following its debut on August 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will reportedly be up for grabs starting August 20. Not much is known about its specs, but Samsung will likely just fit a 5G modem inside it and possibly double the base storage, rather than upgrading the innards or the entire hardware package itself.

