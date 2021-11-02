We’ve been hearing news about the Galaxy S21 FE left and right for many months, but new sources familiar with the matter now claim that Samsung will indeed release the upcoming device at CES 2022. That would put the Galaxy S21 FE release window to the first week of January, anywhere between January 5 to January 8, 2022.

SamMobile reported that sources familiar with the matter are now saying that we might soon see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally see the light of day. We’ve previously heard that the device would launch on January 11, or sometime in January or February, but those were more like rumors.

Interestingly, Samsung is also expected to unveil the next generation of the Galaxy S22 Series in January or February, so the timing isn’t exactly what we all expected. Samsung likely faced a lot of supply and other shortage issues as other phone manufacturers in the industry and likely had to push back the dates since we first heard the device would launch sometime in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series.

It’s not yet clear how legitimate the claims are, so do take it with a grain of salt. The upcoming CES event will take place at its usual location in Las Vegas from January 5-8, and it will actually be held this time, both physically and virtually. It’s been years since Samsung announced made any major formal announcements at its CES event, and this would be the first big one in years. Samsung along with other companies, usually announce smart home and other devices that are often concepts and don’t make it into mass production.

