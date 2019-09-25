Samsung will replace your broken Galaxy Fold screen once at $149

If you are paying a premium, which you will, for the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the company might as well thrown in some perks, like the 24 hour Fold Concierge service, and this screen replacement program that will give users peace of mind, sort of.

The phone will go official (again), in the United States on September 27, and, if you purchase the device this year, until December 31, 2019, Samsung will throw in a one-time-only screen replacement for $149.

Other than that, this is the upgraded Galaxy Fold with the new tweaks Samsung had to put in place, like the extended screen protector going under the bezel, and the reduced gap when folded, in addition to the enhanced protection on the back side.