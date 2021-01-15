So, the deed has been done. Samsung has decided to ditch the bundled charging adapter from the Galaxy S21 series’ retail package, following in the footsteps of Apple. The reason? Well, because accessories like a charger contribute towards the generation of more electronic waste. However, the Galaxy S21 won’t be the only device to receive the no-charger-in-the-box treatment, as Samsung will extend this strategy to more devices in the foreseeable future.

Samsung is catalyzing an industry-wide trend started by Apple

Answering a question regarding the omission of charger and earphones from the retail package, Samsung’s Patrick Chomet mentioned that this strategy is a mix of consumer behavior as well as the company’s commitment towards a sustainable future. “We believe that the gradual removal of charger plugs and earphones from our in-box device packaging can help address sustainable consumption issues and remove any pressure that consumers may feel towards continually receiving unnecessary charger accessories with new phones,” Chomet said in a Q&A shared by Samsung.

Adding more to the conversation, he mentioned that there are many users out there who now prefer reusing accessories from an older device and are making a responsible choice. “We discovered that more and more Galaxy users are reusing accessories they already have and making sustainable choices in their daily lives to promote better recycling habits. To support our Galaxy community in this journey, we are transitioning to removal of the charger plug and earphones in our latest line of Galaxy smartphones,” said Chomet, who currently serves as Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office at Samsung Electronics, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Samsung is lowering the price of its 25W charger, but you still have to pay extra cash

However, the decision leaves out buyers who don’t necessarily have a charger lying around at home. Recognizing the aforesaid situation, Samsung has lowered the price of its 25W charger from $35 to $19. But you still have to pay extra for a phone that costs north of $800. Xiaomi has also decided to ditch the charger from its latest flagship – the Mi 11. However, the company is allowing buyers to choose between two bundles with or without a charger at no extra cost. And this, in my opinion, is a much better implementation than what Samsung and Apple are doing.