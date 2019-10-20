Samsung will launch a phone with in-display camera next year

According to reports from Korea, Samsung will launch its first smartphone with an in-display camera next year. The Korean tech giant has been doing a good job at cleaning up the front of the phone. It originally decided to slim the bezels, then it adopted several notches and punch-hole designs, and has gone as far as patenting a reverse notch.

An in-display camera, or an under-display camera, would further enable Samsung to push the limits in its attempt to manufacture the perfect all-screen smartphone. The smartphone model on which this in-display camera will debut is, however, subject to debate. The report claims that it will be the follow-up to the Galaxy Fold, but other reports contradict that.

Reliable leakster Ice universe is certain that it won’t be neither the Galaxy S11, nor the Galaxy Fold 2, which leaves us with either the Note11, or a Galaxy A-class device.

Samsung isn’t pioneering the under-display camera technology, as cool as it may be, as Chinese phone-makers like Xiaomi and OPPO already have working prototypes employing this technology.