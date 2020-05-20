Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) – the camera tech that negates hand movements to deliver blur-free photos and videos – is usually reserved for high-end smartphones, and Samsung is no exception. Instead, the company relies on a cheaper (and less effective) solution called Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for its mid-range Galaxy A-series devices.

But that will change soon. As per a report from Korea-based SisaJournal, Samsung will add OIS tech to a few Galaxy A-series phones that will be launched in the second half of 2020. This feature will mostly be limited to the premium Galaxy A-series phones, but no further details are available at this moment.

So far, the only two non-flagship Samsung phones that offer OIS support are the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite, both of which went official last year. It will be interesting to see how the OIS-toting Galaxy A-series mid-rangers are received by customers.