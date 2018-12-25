Samsung will bring Android Pie to Galaxy S8 in March, tablets next fall
Samsung’s Android updates team has its work cut out for it over the next ten months. Forget about preparing for Android Q: it will be serving Android 9 Pie — tied with the One UI new look— to two dozen devices all the way out to October.
These phones and tablets come from the fall of 2016 up to the current day — this pointedly leaves out the Galaxy S7 and the recalled Note 7. AllAboutSamsung first relayed a screenshot of a blog post the company wrote for its Members app.
Here are the devices and when they’ll be updated:
- Galaxy S9 (January)
- Galaxy S9+ (January)
- Galaxy Note 9 (February)
- Galaxy S8 (March)
- Galaxy S8+ (March)
- Galaxy Note 8 (March)
- Galaxy A8 2018 (April)
- Galaxy A8+ 2018 (April)
- Galaxy A7 2018 (April)
- Galaxy A9 2018 (April)
- Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 (April)
- Galaxy J4 (May)
- Galaxy J4+ (May)
- Galaxy J6 (May)
- Galaxy J6+ (May)
- Galaxy A8 Star (May)
- Galaxy J7 2017 (July)
- Galaxy J7 Duo (August)
- Galaxy Xcover 4 (September)
- Galaxy J3 2017 (September)
- Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 (September)
- Galaxy Tab A 2017 (October)
- Galaxy Tab Active2 (October)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (October)
In some cases, Galaxy S9 and S9+ units are already being updated despite it not being 2019 just yet, but we suppose this list is more or less a general timeline for global unlocked devices.
One notable omission is the recently-release Galaxy A6 that has started spreading across the United States as a mid-range option for both prepaid and postpaid carrier subscribers, but we suppose there will be plenty to complain about if it doesn’t get addressed.
