We keep getting amazing deals over at Samsung.com, where you will find some of the best Galaxy devices on sale. Today’s best deal features the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that’s receiving a $200 discount, which means that you can pick one up for $725 after an eligible trade-in. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra usually sells for $1,200, but the latest $200 discount lets you pick one up for $1,000 in case you are not willing to trade in an eligible device. And things get better when you add a pair of wireless earbuds to your purchase, as you can get the Galaxy Buds Pro for just $50 or the Galaxy Buds 2 and a SmartTag for the same price.

If you’re interested in picking up a new Galaxy S21 model, you can get one for as low as $250 after receiving $550 savings. These savings are available with the more affordable Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus variants, which retail for $250 and $450. Both smartphones come unlocked with 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and more. Just remember that you have to trade in an eligible device to take advantage of these savings.

The higher-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also on sale, but this model is getting up to $600 savings with an eligible trade-in, which will get you 50 percent savings. This is the most potent variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S series. Remember that it features a stunning camera, S Pen support, and many other amazing features.

You will also find Samsung’s latest foldable devices on sale, as the company is still allowing users to trade in up to four of their current devices to help them get up to $900 savings, depending on the model they go for. The larger Galaxy Z Fold 3 retails for $1,800, but after eligible trade-in, you can pick it up for just $900. And the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is receiving up to $600 savings, meaning that you can pick one up for $400 or go for the Phantom Black variant with 256GB storage that goes for $350.