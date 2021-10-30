We keep getting amazing deals over at Samsung.com, where you will find some of the best Galaxy devices on sale. Today’s best deal features the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that’s receiving a $200 discount, which means that you can pick one up for $725 after an eligible trade-in. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra usually sells for $1,200, but the latest $200 discount lets you pick one up for $1,000 in case you are not willing to trade in an eligible device. And things get better when you add a pair of wireless earbuds to your purchase, as you can get the Galaxy Buds Pro for just $50 or the Galaxy Buds 2 and a SmartTag for the same price.

If you’re interested in picking up a new Galaxy S21 model, you can get one for as low as $250 after receiving $550 savings. These savings are available with the more affordable Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus variants, which retail for $250 and $450. Both smartphones come unlocked with 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and more. Just remember that you have to trade in an eligible device to take advantage of these savings.

The higher-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also on sale, but this model is getting up to $600 savings with an eligible trade-in, which will get you 50 percent savings. This is the most potent variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S series. Remember that it features a stunning camera, S Pen support, and many other amazing features.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

You will also find Samsung’s latest foldable devices on sale, as the company is still allowing users to trade in up to four of their current devices to help them get up to $900 savings, depending on the model they go for. The larger Galaxy Z Fold 3 retails for $1,800, but after eligible trade-in, you can pick it up for just $900. And the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is receiving up to $600 savings, meaning that you can pick one up for $400 or go for the Phantom Black variant with 256GB storage that goes for $350.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Android 12L coming soon to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G will receive Android 12L features in near future
Google confirmed that many of the announced Android 12L features will also make it onto the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 flagship “soon.”
HUAWEI nova 9
HUAWEI nova 9 launches globally as company expands its portfolio
It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and an OLED FHD+ display with up to 120Hz frame refresh rate.
Google Pixel 6 Series 1
Where to buy the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Check out the best deals and ways to get your hands on a new Google Pixel 6 or a new Pixel 6 Pro on America’s major carriers