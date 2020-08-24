Amazon is starting the Samsung Week sales event. You can grab any of these deals from August 24 through September 6. Get up you $700 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or the Galaxy Note 20 series with eligible trade-in. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is getting a $250 discount, find the Galaxy S10 and S10 + with $15 savings, and more.

Today’s deals start with the new Apple 16-inch MacBook with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor for $2,149 after a $250 discount. This laptop comes either in the Space Gray or Silver color variant, with four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The 13-inch MacBook Air is also on sale. You can get yours for just $949 after a $50 discount. This will get you 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in the Space Gray version, or pay $1 more for the gold version. If you want more storage space, the 512GB version is getting a $60 discount, leaving it at $1,239.

You can also find Samsung deals at B&H Photo Video, where the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is getting a $60 discount. You can find the Wi-Fi only version in Angora Blue with 128GB storage for just $370. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 in its Aqua Black 40mm version is currently available for $209 after a $40 discount.

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro are getting a $29.01 discount, leaving them at an all-time low of $220. These wireless earphones include active noise cancelation, transparency mode, and they are sweat and water-resistant.

Finally, you can get a new LG 34-inch UltraGear Curved QHD gaming monitor for $949 after a 50.99 discount. It includes 144Hz refresh rates and G-SYNC compatibility and adjustable height.