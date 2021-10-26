We start today’s deals with a special event that will let you save big bucks on the latest Samsung devices. First up, we have the Galaxy Book Pro 360 bundled with a 32-inch M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor. This bundle would regularly cost you $1,950, but it is now available for $1,692 after a $258 discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 usually retails for $1,500 on its version with a 15.6-inch display, 1TB storage space, 16GB RAM, an Intel Core i7 processor, and more. However, you can make the price of this amazing Windows laptop drop by up to $550 with an eligible trade-in, meaning that you can get yours for $950. Likewise, the 32-inch M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV usually costs $450, but you can get one for $380 after a $70 discount.

These aren’t the only products on sale, as you will also find Samsung’s latest foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The larger model with a 6.7-inch foldable display comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, S Pen support, and other great features for $1,900. However, you can get yours for $900 after an eligible trade-in. The Company currently allows you to trade in up to four different devices to get the total $900 savings.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also getting a similar treatment. It usually sells for $1,050 on its unlocked variant with a 256GB storage option. However, you can now get yours for just $350 after a $600 trade-in discount and $100 extra savings that are available when you opt for the Phantom Black model.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting up to $600 savings with eligible trade-ins. This means that you can get the more potent Galaxy S21 Ultra for $600. The smaller Galaxy S21 Plus variant is up for grabs at $450, and finally, the vanilla variant starts at $250. All of these devices start with 128GB storage, but you can get more storage for $50, as you will receive a new model with 256GB of storage space.