Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch a more affordable version of the Galaxy S20 soon that will go by the name Galaxy S20 FE, where FE likely stands for Fan Edition. After appearing in a benchmark listing and in the form of leaked renders, the Galaxy S20 FE has now been mentioned on the official Samsung website, confirming that the ‘budget flagship’ is on its way.

The YouTube Premium promotional page of the Samsung Bulgaria website mentions a list of devices that will come bundled with 4 months of YouTube Premium. In the list of eligible smartphones, two devices caught our attention – the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It appears that Samsung will launch two variants of the Galaxy S20 FE, one that supports 5G and one without it.

As per the leaked renders, the Galaxy S20 FE will feature three rear cameras at the back and a single selfie camera housed in a centrally-positioned hole punch, much like the rest of its Galaxy S20 siblings. As per an alleged Geekbench listing, the Galaxy S20 FE will be powered by the Exynos 990 processor, while some regions might get a different variant with a Qualcomm chipset at its heart.