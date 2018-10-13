Samsung W2019 flagship flip-phone gets certified

After the W2017 and W2018 flagship flip-phones from the past, with an insane price tag attached, Samsung is getting ready to announce the W2019. We’ve heard several times about the phone and the most recent report claimed it was almost ready for prime-time. Lykan is reportedly the codename for the device and it looks like it just passed by TENAA for its certification.

Samsung SM-W2019 is what the listing refers to it, and the pictures attached reveal a slightly different design. The dual-screen approach is still present, and the keyboard is still a T9 type. The back features a dual-camera setup and the color seems to be gold, or at least one of the options.

Similar to previous W-phones from Samsung, this will most likely be a China-only device. This means that it will probably be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chip, and not Samsung’s own Exynos SoC. Adding to the limited availability is also a price tag of around $2,000-$2,500.

With the certification already granted, the phone could become official in the very near future.