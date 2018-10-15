Samsung W2019 flip-phone could be just around the corner

The Samsung W2019 is just around the corner. If you’re into expensive flip-phones and are ready to pay top dollar for one, Samsung’s latest and greatest is coming really soon. Over the weekend we heard how the Samsung W2019 was getting its TENAA certification. Now we’re seeing evidence of Samsung preparing everything for an impending launch.

It is a well-known fact that Samsung has been working on this year’s flip-phone. The phone-maker is releasing one every year, granted, it’s super expensive and it usually is limited to China. That doesn’t mean you can’t import it somehow if you are willing to spend that much on it. A great indication of an imminent launch is the fact that Samsung published an official support page on its website.

In terms of what you can expect from the Samsung W2019, aside from the dual (back and inside) screens, there’s chatter about a Snapdragon 845 SoC, and dual-cameras with variable aperture on the back. There’s also a Bixby button, according to the previously mentioned TENAA images. While a launch could be just around the corner, you should keep in mind that this, too, could be a China-only phone.