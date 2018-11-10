Samsung W2019 official with 6GB of RAM and an insane price tag

Just as we expected, on November 9, Samsung unveiled its flagship flip-phone, the W2019. We’ve been hearing lots of rumors — and we’ve seen lots or leaks — centered around the device, but not it’s officially official. It will be available for pre-orders starting November 11, but before you get your hopes up, it will be exclusive to China through China Unicom.

There are two 4.2-inch S-AMOLED displays: one on the inside, and one on the outside. They’re basically identical and they both have Full HD resolution at 1920 x 1080 pixels. In terms of horsepower, the Samsung W2019 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. There are two storage options at 128GB and 256GB, both of which are expandable via a microSD card.

A dual 12MP system is responsible for taking pictures, with the main shooter having a variable aperture f/1.5 – f/2.4 aperture, while the secondary is fixed at f/2.4 aperture. Features like OIS and 2X optical zoom are also present.

A 3,070mAh battery takes care of the operation, and the OS of choice is Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI on top. Now, for the fun part! The standard, 128GB model, goes for 18,999 Yuan, which translates roughly to $2,732.