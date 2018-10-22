Samsung W2019 flagship flip-phone leaked in these images

The Samsung W2019 has been more and more present in the headlines recently. In case you missed it, it’s going to be Samsung’s yearly refresh of its flagship flip-phone. These devices usually cost a fortune and, aside from that, their availability is limited, mostly to China and South Korea (or at least they were in the past). The launch should happen soon, as official support pages are up, and the phone is getting certifications.

Now, the pictures you’re seeing in the gallery below, are allegedly depicting the upcoming Samsung W2019. It looks very similar to the W2018 predecessor, but it will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chip. If you look closely you can see the dual-cameras on the back. The predecessor only had one, so the W2019 will probably borrow some dual-camera features from the Galaxy S9 and/or Note9.

December of last year is when the W2018 was announced, so Samsung might wait for the end of the year with this year’s model. This will probably have few cosmetic changes, but will definitely be an upgrade specs-wise.