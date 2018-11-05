Samsung W2019 flagship flip-phone coming November 9

We’ve heard a lot about the Samsung W2019 lately. We know that the W-phones are flagship flip-phones from Samsung. We also know that they’re very expensive and that their availability is usually limited to China and Korea. This year’s model has been seriously leaked over the past couple of weeks, from specs to real life pictures. We have even managed to see it get its TENAA certification.

We knew it was just around the corner when an official support page popped up on Samsung’s website. Now we know that the official Samsung W2019 introduction will happen on November 9. The Korean phone-maker started sending out invitations featuring a big letter W to an event that is going to take place in the city of Wuxi, China.

A Galaxy S10-like dual-camera setup, two 4.2-inch Super AMOLED displays, a Snapdragon 845 chip, and a 3,000mAh battery should be part of it. As for the price, don’t expect it to be cheaper than $2,000, and, if the invitation is of any indication, a red and blue version could accompany the rose gold one we’ve seen leaked.