W2019 flagship Samsung flip-phone nearing announcement

Samsung sticks to its tradition of announcing one flagship flip-phone per year. W2017 and W2018 were the two most recent ones, and this year a W2019 is expected. About the only problem with these phones is that, aside from the $2,000+ price tag, they’re China-only. We first heard about the W2019 in early July, when the report also claimed dual cameras as a possible feature.

Dubbed Project Lykan, the W2019 is getting close to its official unveiling. A test firmware has been reportedly spotted, which is always an indication of a nearing launch. A W-series Samsung flip-phone is usually flagship-grade. The 2018 model was a cross-over between the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note8. We can expect the W2019 to follow the tradition, which means Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, in addition to two 4.2-inch Full HD displays. About the only thing unknown about this Samsung flip=phone is the dual-cameras. Will they be flagship-grade, like the S9 and Note9, or will they be more of a mid-range dual-camera system? We’ll keep you posted!

