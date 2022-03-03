Samsung is rumored make another VR headset to join the Metaverse trend

Samsung was one of the first companies to embrace the virtual reality platform and develop an affordable product to make it accessible for many people. Samsung eventually decided to quit the Gear VR platform as it didn’t live up to its hype, and the platform didn’t grow at the pace Samsung wanted it. Now, new rumors are going around that Samsung might make a comeback into the Metaverse with a new VR product.

Many analysts didn’t understand why Samsung gave up on the Gear VR and Odyssey platforms, but it appears that the company might finally make a come back with a new VR-oriented product. Han Jong-hee, CEO of Samsung Electronics, hinted that the company may be working on a new virtual reality headset at Mobile World Congress 2022. Han said “[Metaverse-related devices] are now the talk of the town, so we have buckled down to a task to cope with the trend. It won’t take too long.” via SamMobile.

While Han didn’t provide any specific details, it’s not the first time we hear Samsung wanting to join the Metaverse hype. Recently, we shared some information stating that Samsung’s upcoming headset may use an Exynos chipset, and Android for its operating system. The previous report claims that Samsung’s upcoming headset wouldn’t be a traditional VR headset; instead, if you be equipped with hologram technology, likely to provide a mixed reality experience.

Unfortunately, that’s all the rumor and official information that we have, and we don’t know when Samsung may eventually come back to the VR, or the new Metaverse business, but it’s certainly interesting to see the company explore different ways to approach new technology. Samsung is already embracing the metaverse, and it also live-streamed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in a virtual world.