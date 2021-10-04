03_13_lifestyle_galaxyzfold3_5g_phantomblack_H

With new versions of Android and updates coming out, the requirement for RAM in Android smartphones is increasing. Newer Samsung Galaxy smartphones have huge amounts of RAM, with smartphones such as Galaxy Z Fold 3 going up to 12GB of RAM. However, older and previous generation smartphones are still stuck with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, which, to be really honest, isn’t enough for a modern-day Android smartphone. Thankfully, Samsung is working to bring a new virtual RAM feature to Galaxy smartphones that will let you expand the RAM of your smartphone to more than it came with.

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Samsung’s latest mid-range smartphone, got a RAM Plus feature with the latest update that allows users to have more amount of internal memory. It makes 4GB of onboard storage act as virtual memory for Android to store apps and data on. When the smartphone’s RAM runs out of space, the phone automatically shifts less-needed data and files to this RAM Plus memory and allows the user to continue using the smartphone in a smooth manner.

Sammobile reports that the feature made its way to A52s earlier this month, and could be expanded to other Galaxy smartphones as well. The feature was also recently introduced in Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which didn’t ship with the feature out of the box. “The Android 12 and One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S21 lineup doesn’t include RAM Plus, but it could show up in future updates,” says Sammobile.

To check if your Samsung smartphone has the RAM Plus feature, head over to the Settings app → Battery and device care → Memory. There, you’ll see a label under the memory bar if your smartphone has the RAM Plus (extended memory) features and how much space is available.

Via: Sammobile




