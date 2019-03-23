Samsung US marketing chief leaves as company conducts internal audit

A recent Wall Street Journal reports about an internal Samsung investigation into its US marketing department. Many lay-offs followed as a result, and, coincidence or not, Chief Marketing Officer Marc Mathieu left the company last week. He was reportedly in charge with investing in the YouTube creator community, as well as softening the blow of the Note7 scandal.

More recently though Marc Mathieu was leading the company’s efforts in investing in the YouTube community and its creators. He believed that “creators are today, in a certain way, the marketers and advertisers of our products”. Samsung’s investigation revolves around whether the U.S. marketing team has violated, or not, the company’s policy concerning deals with business partners.

It’s the kind of audit that would have looked for kickbacks or other forms of bribery between Samsung staff and marketing partners — The Verge

Samsung didn’t comment on the audit, its results, and whether Mathieu’s departure is linked to the matter or not. “Recently, organization changes have been made to our marketing division. We have a strong management team in the US who remains focused on continuing to provide our customers in North America with the products and experiences they have come to expect of the Samsung brand“, a Samsung spokesperson told The Verge.