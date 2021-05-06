Samsung is giving the 4G-variant of Galaxy S20 FE yet another lease of life by upgrading the chip at its heart. When Samsung originally launched the phone last year, it came equipped with the in-house 990 SoC. The company later launched a 5G version of the popular phone that ditched Exynos 990 in favor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, Samsung is replacing the Exynos processor inside the 4G version of Galaxy S20 FE with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Confusing, right? Well, all you need to know is that both the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy S20 FE now use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Samsung has already listed this refreshed model on its official website in a few European as well as Asian markets, which means a wider launch will be happening sooner than later. You can learn more about how the Samsung ‘budget flagship’ performs in this detailed video review from Pocketnow.

Aside from the processor upgrade, nothing else has changed. And I am using the word ‘upgrade’ here, as the Exynos 990 has been found to lag behind the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Soc on multiple performance parameters, and there were some heating issues associated with Samsung’s in-house SoC as well. As for the pricing, the updated 4G model of Galaxy S20 FE is currently listed at €599 on the official Samsung Germany website. Interestingly, the 5G-ready version is going for $599 in the US market right now.

As for the rest of the innards, the Samsung offering packs quite a punch for its asking price. The Galaxy S20 FE 4G offers a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, there’s up to 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The imaging hardware includes a 12MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom output.